Look forward to being your voice in Parliament: Priyanka to people of Wayanad

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Saturday she looks forward to being the voice of the people of Wayanad in Parliament and thanked Rahul Gandhi for "showing her the way and having her back always".

Her remarks came after she took an unassailable lead of over 4 lakh votes in the byelection to Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala.

"My dearest sisters and brothers of Wayanad, I am overwhelmed with gratitude for the trust you have placed in me. I will make sure that over time, you truly feel this victory has been your victory and the person you chose to represent you understands your hopes and dreams and fights for you as one of your own," the Congress general secretary said in a post on X.

"I look forward to being your voice in Parliament!" she said and thanked the people of Wayanad for "this honour" and for the "immense love" they gave her.

After winning from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh, as well, in this year's polls, Rahul vacated the Wayanad seat, and the party nominated his sister Priyanka, paving the way for her electoral debut.

"My colleagues in the UDF, leaders from across Kerala, workers, volunteers and my office colleagues who worked incredibly hard in this campaign, thank you for your support, for tolerating my 12-hour a day (no food, no rest) car journeys, and for fighting like true soldiers for the ideals we all believe in," Priyanka Gandhi said.

"To my mother, Robert and my two jewels - Raihan and Miraya, no gratitude is ever enough for the love and courage you give me. And to my brother, Rahul, you are the bravest of them all ... thank you for showing me the way and having my back, always!" she added.

Earlier, Congress general secretary, in-charge organisation, K C Venugopal also congratulated the people of Wayanad for having elected a "fierce and committed" leader as their voice in Parliament.

"The love reposed by all sections of Wayanad shows that the Congress flag will always fly high! Just as Rahul Gandhi ji always kept the interest of the people of Wayanad as his priority, Priyanka ji will also ensure that the welfare of every segment of society is looked after and their concerns are heard in Delhi," she said.

"On behalf of the entire Congress party, I convey immense gratitude to the people of Wayanad for their continued support and we will always remain committed to your welfare!" he said.