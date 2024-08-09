Lok Sabha clears Bhartiya Vayuyan Vidheyak Bill

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha on Friday passed a bill to replace the 90-year-old Aircraft Act and further improve the ease of doing business in the aviation space.

The Bhartiya Vayuyan Vidheyak Bill 2024 seeks to remove redundancies and replace the Aircraft Act, 1934 -- which has been amended 21 times -- at a time when India is one of the fastest-growing civil aviation markets in the world.

Moving the bill for passage in the Lower House, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said the ministry will be setting up an "efficient online mechanism" to address grievances of people, including about the rise in airfares, and ensure a timely response.

The ministry is looking at having a balanced approach where there is a level playing field for the airlines and the people are not exploited with higher airfares, he said.

The bill includes provisions to regulate the design and manufacturing of aircraft to support the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative for self-reliance.

Naidu said the civil aviation ministry will also encourage the manufacturing of helicopters.

The bill was cleared by voice vote.