Lok Sabha admits resolution opposing ordinance to hike number of SC judges

The Lok Sabha has admitted a statutory resolution by opposition members opposing the ordinance, a House bulletin said on Wednesday.

According to procedure, if a bill is brought to replace an ordinance, opposition members move a statutory resolution opposing the ordinance.

The ordinance is an executive power exercised by the government to frame laws in exigencies when Parliament is not in session.

The resolution states that "This House disapproves of the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Ordinance, 2026..."