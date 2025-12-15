Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon amid protests by treasury over 'threat' by Cong workers to PM

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha proceedings were on Monday adjourned till 12 noon following protests by treasury benches over alleged threat by some Congress workers to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life.

When the House met at 11 AM after the weekend break, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla first paid tributes to three former members of the House who passed away in the recent past.

As soon as the obituary references were over, the members of the treasury benches were on their feet protesting against the alleged threat to the prime minister given at a rally of the Congress held here on Sunday.

"Congress workers have threatened to dig the grave of the prime minister at the Congress rally. This is the most unfortunate incident to happen. PM Modi is the leader of the 140 crore people of the country and the most strong leader of the world. Congress party must tender an apology for the threat," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said.

The minister said the leaders and workers of different parties are opponents, not enemies and in 2014 when an MP made certain remarks against the opposition, the prime minister had directed him to tender an apology and accordingly he did that.

"Congress should now tender an apology for giving threat to the prime minister," Rijiju said.

As the uproar continued, the Speaker adjourned the House till 12 noon within minutes of the proceedings.