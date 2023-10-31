Leopard spotted near Electronic City; forest officials taking steps to find it

CHENNAI: Forest officials and staff are on their toes after a leopard was reportedly spotted multiple times near Electronic City in Bengaluru over the past two days.

Recently a video went viral claiming that the leopard was spotted near Whitefield.

However, the Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) S S Lingaraja said the video was of Singasandra and not Whitefield.

"Our staff are trying to locate the leopard, which was reportedly spotted in the city. The place in the video appears to be Singasandra near Bannerghatta and not Whitefield," the CCF told PTI.

Two drone cameras have been deployed to look out for the leopard.

Forest department and police personnel have been patrolling the streets, alerting citizens not to venture out alone, especially in the wee hours of the morning and late at night, reports added.

Singasandra's proximity to Bannerghatta National Park makes it prone to to wildlife straying there.