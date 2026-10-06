Left student organisations to join October 10 protest in Delhi

In the statement, the Students' Federation of India (SFI), All India Students' Federation (AISF), All India Students' Association (AISA), Progressive Students' Union (PSU) and All India Students' Bloc (AISB) said they would participate in the protest in large numbers.

"Thousands, irrespective of their socio-cultural backgrounds and political affiliations, have come together in defence of democratic values on which the imagination of modern India was built," the statement said.

The student organisations alleged that protests against the Election Commission of India and its functioning were being met with force by Delhi Police.