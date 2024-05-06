"Law will take its own course won't affect polls": Yediyurappa on Prajwal Revanna obscene video case

SHIVAMOGGA: Stating that the law will take its own course in Prajwal Revanna 'obscene video' case, senior BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said the it "will not affect our elections."

Speaking to ANI, he also exuded confidence that the BJP-led NDA will win over 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections and added that Congress will fail to win even 50 seats in the polls. In Karnataka, "we will win at least 25 out of 28 seats," he added.

On being asked about the Prajwal Revanna case, Yediyurappa said, "I don't want to comment on these things...Inquiry is going on and law will take its own course. That will not affect our elections."

Prajwal Revanna, suspended Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) leader is the incumbent MP from the Hassan constituency. He is seeking re-election as an NDA candidate from the same seat where polling took place on April 26.

Referring to Congress' attack on BJP and PM Modi over the issue, the former CM said, "This is foolishness. In what way PM or anybody else is responsible? If a particular person is really involved after the inquiry is over, the law will take its own course. They (Congress) are speaking all nonsense because they have lost all hope that they will not get even 3/4th seats in Karnataka."

HD Revanna and his son, Prajwal Revanna are facing a probe by a Special Investigative Team (SIT), constituted by the Karnataka government, over allegations of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation following a complaint by a woman who worked in their household.

HD Revanna is under Special Investigation Team (SIT) custody till May 8, while Prajwal Revanna has fled to another country.

The BJP leader affirmed that his son BY Raghvendra, who is contesting from Shivamogga, will win by a margin of over 3 lakh votes.

"According to me, we are going to win 400 seats. In Karnataka, out of 28 seats minimum, we are going to win 25 seats. We are trying our level best in all 28 Lok Sabha constituencies. BY Raghavendra is going to win over 3 lakh votes margin," Yediyurappa said.

"Prime Minister has clarified that we are not going to touch the Constitution. Unnecessarily Congress is saying all these things...We need not discuss Rahul Gandhi's statements because they are not going to win even 50 seats in these Lok Sabha elections," he added.

Yediyurappa further said that all communities including SC and ST are supporting the BJP this time, because of the development work carried out by PM Modi-led BJP.

"Not only Vokkaligas, Lingayats, SC and ST all are supporting BJP because of PM Modi and the several development works that are being done," he stated.

Voting for 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka is being held in two phases. While 14 seats were polled on April 26, the remaining 14 will go to polling on May 7. The counting of votes is scheduled on June 4.

In the 2019 elections, BJP almost swept the state by winning 25 out of 28 seats. While, Congress and JD-S -- who were in coalition in the state government -- could only win one seat each.