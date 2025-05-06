Ladki Bahin scheme monthly aid cannot be hiked to Rs 2,100: Shiv Sena minister

MUMBAI: In an embarrassment for the Mahayuti government, state minister and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat has said the monthly financial aid under the Ladki Bahin Yojana cannot be raised to Rs 2,100 as promised by allies ahead of polls, given the severe financial stress.

The Social Justice Minister on Monday said, "For the time being, Rs 1,500 will be disbursed for sure".

Noting that the scheme had shaped the BJP-led alliance's victory in the 2024 assembly polls, Shirsat stressed the government would ensure that the welfare scheme continues even if it meant taking a loan to fulfil the commitment.

"It is a reality that the monthly amount of Rs 1,500 cannot be raised to Rs 2,100. But people make an issue out of it, saying the scheme will be ended or the amount will be slashed. The commitment under the Ladki Bahin Scheme will be fulfilled," he said.

This is perhaps the first time a state minister has admitted issues in fulfilling the poll promise of hiking the financial assistance from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100.

In the past, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the government would implement the poll promises.

He said the election manifesto is for five years, and the government will not backtrack on its promises, and all welfare schemes will continue.

Maharashtra BJP President and Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said the Devendra Fadnavis government will not leave any assurance unfulfilled.

"We will have to explore ways to boost revenue...seek Centre's help. Whatever has been promised will be fulfilled," Bawankule added.

Under the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, eligible women who meet the annual income criterion receive Rs 1,500 monthly.

Shirsat on Saturday accused the Ajit Pawar-led Finance Department of high-handedness in what he termed as the illegal diversion of funds from his department without his knowledge.

The minister had said the state government should better close the Social Justice Department instead of periodic diversion of the allocated funds.

On Monday, he claimed that Ajit Pawar might have been misguided by officials.

"I am going to request him that the money that my department deserves should be given. I requested the Chief Minister to look at my department from a sympathetic view," Shirsat added.

He called for a law that bars the slashing of funds for the social justice and tribal affairs departments.

Shirsat cited a law stating that of the Rs 2.5 lakh crore budget, the social justice department should get a share of 11.8 per cent or around Rs 29,500 crore. However, his department received only Rs 22,658 crore.

Of the Rs 22,658 crore, money has been earmarked for several other schemes such as Gharkul Yojana (Rs 1,485 crore), Mukhyamantri Baliraja Savlat Yojana (Rs 1,320 crore) Rs 6,765 crore.

"We are not opposed to the Ladki Bahin Yojana because it was brought by former CM (Eknath Shinde). But when you are implementing it, other departments should not face injustice, and other schemes should not be stalled," Shirsat said.

The department has to pay Rs 3,000 crore for various expenditures.

If such schemes are added, it will be difficult to manage the department. There are proposals for hostels and scholarship disbursals. If funds are slashed, the department will face issues, he added.

On Sunday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said the Ladki Bahin scheme is more or less wound up. The government is now giving Rs 500 instead of Rs 1,500.

During the 2024 assembly polls, the Mahayuti allies had assured that the financial assistance would be raised to Rs 2,100.