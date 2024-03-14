Begin typing your search...
K’taka HC prohibits BYJU CEO’s ouster till Mar 28
The extension of the interim order came after the company’s counsel requested more time to respond to the preliminary objections filed by the respondent.
BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday extended its interim order until March 28, prohibiting the investors of Think and Learn Private Ltd, which operates BYJU’S, from implementing the decision made during the February 23 EGM, which sought the removal of CEO Byju Raveendran.
The extension of the interim order came after the company’s counsel requested more time to respond to the preliminary objections filed by the respondent.
Next Story