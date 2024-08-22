Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: SC urges protesting doctors to resume work amidst protest

CHENNAI: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked doctors protesting over the rape and murder case of a postgraduate medic at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College to resume work, and assured them that no adverse action will be taken once they rejoin.

"Let the health professionals return to work and once they return to duties the court will prevail upon authorities to not take adverse action. How would the public health infrastructure function if doctors did not return to work," the court said.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud was told by the counsel for resident doctors at AIIMS Nagpur that they are being victimised for protests over the Kolkata rape-murder case. "Once they get back to duty, we will prevail upon authorities to not take adverse action. How will public health infrastructure run if the doctors do not work," the bench, also comprising Justice J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said.

Earlier, the apex court constituted a 10-member National Task Force to make recommendations on the prevention of violence and safe working conditions for medical professionals. The task force includes Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, among others. The development comes days after the rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata sparked nationwide protests, the apex court suo motu took up the case and directed the task force to submit an interim report within three weeks and a final report within two months.

The top court also asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a status report on the status of the investigation in the rape case. Also, the court asked the West Bengal government to file a status report on the mob attack incident that took place at the RG Kar hospital on August 15.

Meanwhile, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi on Wednesday requested resident doctors of the institute to resume their duties immediately so that patient care services are normalized. According to a release from the Office of the Director, AIIMS, "The undersigned along with the entire AIIMS family stands behind the cause of the safety of all healthcare professionals at AIIMS New Delhi & across the Country. However, as doctors, our supreme duty is also to ensure that the patients visiting our portals do not go unattended."