Voting trend indicates turnout will reach 90 per cent: Kerala CEO

The turnout witnessed a steady increase in the first half of the day from 16.23 per cent at 9 am to 33.28 per cent at 11 am and 49.70 per cent at 1 pm, according to EC figures.

The CEO said that voting was being carried out peacefully and by following all etiquettes at the over 30,000 polling stations in the state.

Kelkar said that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll has also impacted the turnout.