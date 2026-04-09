Kerala polls: 62 per cent voter turnout recorded by 3 pm

The ruling LDF is fighting to retain power, banking on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's model of governance and welfare. The Congress-led UDF is vying to regain power, seeking to end a decade of Left rule in the state. Amidst this traditionally bipolar contest, the BJP-led NDA is looking to disrupt the duopoly of LDF and UDF and aims to translate its growing vote share into a decisive presence in the state assembly.

The polling appeared to be slowing down slightly in the afternoon as compared to the first half of the day when there was an increase of around 16 per cent in the turnout every two hours.

The turnout was recorded at 16.23 per cent at 9 am, which increased to 33.28 per cent at 11 am and 49.70 per cent at 1 pm, according to EC figures.