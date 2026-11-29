NEW DELHI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, along with other INDIA bloc leaders, are set to meet DMK chief M K Stalin in Chennai and NCP(SP) supremo Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Sunday, sources said amid efforts by the opposition to shore up numbers to defeat the government's Constitution amendment bill, involving delimitation.
While the DMK has announced its backing for the government's proposed legislation, Pawar's party is also likely to support the legislation.
The INDIA bloc's outreach comes at a time when the opposition is looking to shore up its numbers to defeat the government's bid to get the Constitution amendment bill, involving delimitation.
"Indian democracy is being murdered, please wake up" -- this was Rahul Gandhi's unambiguous message on Saturday to the Congress's allies, the BJP's NDA partners or those supporting the Constitution amendment bill to be brought by the government, ahead of a special sitting of Parliament next week.
It is going to become very clear who is protecting democracy and who is not, Gandhi had said at a press conference here.
The Congress leader's assertion came amid non-INDIA bloc parties, such as the DMK, extending support to the delimitation-linked Constitution amendment bill. INDIA bloc constituent NCP(SP) is also likely to back the legislation.
The leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha had also made it clear that Pawar's NCP(SP)'s position is not going to change in the INDIA bloc even if it supports the bill.
The INDIA bloc decided on Saturday to jointly oppose in Parliament the Constitution amendment bill to implement delimitation and women's reservation, saying it will hurt the interests of the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs), and described the move as a bid by the BJP-RSS to permanently capture power and do away with democracy in the country.
The Centre is set to introduce a fresh Constitution amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday to roll out one-third reservation for women by increasing the seat allocation for each state and Union Territory in the House and the strength of their legislative assemblies by 50 per cent, and freeze the revised allocations and boundaries until 2051.
A special sitting of Parliament has been convened. The Lok Sabha has been reconvened on November 30 and the Rajya Sabha on December 2. The sittings will conclude on December 3.
The Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, seeks to raise the House's maximum strength to 850, with up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union Territories. It also proposes to raise the ceiling on the size of a state Assembly from 500 to 650. PTI ASK AO DV
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