Kharge hoists Tricolour at Cong HQ, says Constitution facing grave danger

NEW DELHI: On the occasion of Independence Day, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday hoisted the Tricolour at the party headquarters here and took a shot at the Centre saying that democracy and the Constitution were facing grave danger.

Also present at the Congress headquarters were senior party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Meira Kumar, Ambika Soni, Salman Khurshid, as well as other members and workers.

Addressing the attendants after hoisting the flag, Kharge said: "Nation building is a continuous process and our freedom fighters as well as our first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru through their contribution have fulfilled the aspirations."

"But nowadays few people project in such way that no development was taking place. But that is not the case. When the British left India, there was nothing left and we were not capable of even manufacturing a needle," the Congress leader said in an apparent jibe at he BJP and Prime MInister Narendra Modi.

Kharge said that Nehru had established steel plants, created public sector units, cretaed employment opportunities for the youth of the nation.

"He also established IITs, IIMs, AIIMS, space research institute ISRO and laid the foundation of atomic research in the country," the Congress President said.

He also hailed the role of late Prime Ministers Lal Bahadur Shastri and Indira Gandhi for the green revolution in the country and for ensuring food supplies in the country.

Kharge also hailed the role of Indira Gandhi for changing the map of the world by creating Bangladesh.

The Congress leader then highlighted the role of late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi for his contribution in Information and telecommunication sector and for bringing telecton revolution in the country.

He also said that several accords like Assam Accord, Mizoram Accord, Shillong Accord and several others were signed for peace in the country.

Kharge further highlighted the opening of the Indian economy during the tenure of P.V. Narsimha Rao for the economic reforms which strengthened the economy of the country.

"Today it pains me to say that democracy, the Constitution and the institutions are facing grave danger. In Parliament, opposition members are being suspended and their voices are suppressed. And today people say that we are strengthening democracy," he said slamming the government.

"When I rise in Parliament to speak, my mic is switched off. This has been going on whereas we portray being the biggest democracy. Democracy and the Constitution are our soul. And we take a pledge today that for peace, to protect democracy, COnstitution we will save the country," he added.

Earlier in the day, Kharge skipped the Independence Day programme at the Red Fort, where the Prime Minister hoisted the national flag.