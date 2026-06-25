Pune realtor murder: Fiancée and lover made 2,000 calls, met secretly before fatal push, say police

Investigators suspect the extensive communication was part of the planning that led to the killing of 26-year-old Agarwal on June 18.

On the day of the incident, Goyal and Chaudhary allegedly met at a cafe and discussed the plan to eliminate Agarwal, even identifying a suitable spot on the fort from where he could be pushed, a police official said on Wednesday.

In a deadly twist to what would have been a dream wedding, police on Tuesday said Agarwal was allegedly pushed into the gorge by Goyal (20) and Chaudhary (22), who have been arrested.