Keralam CM Satheesan to take up NH safety concerns with NHAI after deaths of eight students

Janeesh alleged that the NHAI had been uncooperative whenever public representatives convened meetings or raised concerns over construction work on NH-66.

“From the visuals, it appears that the car crashed into the rear of a parked vehicle. The spot where the vehicle was parked on the highway was not a designated parking area. That is a major issue,” he said.

He pointed to inadequate lighting on the highway and alleged shortcomings in the placement of signboards and speed-control measures at locations where construction work was under way.

“Representatives of the people, including myself, have been continuously meeting and demanding action regarding the black spots along that highway route,” Janeesh said.

He said he had attended around three meetings convened to discuss the issue, which were attended by MLAs from constituencies through which the highway passes, besides the district collector and the SP.

Instructions had been issued to identify locations lacking signboards and proper warning systems and take corrective measures, he said.

“Based on our current understanding, the spot where the accident occurred was not among the previously identified black spots. This is the first time an accident has happened there. Nevertheless, the accident appears to have occurred after a vehicle was parked in an unauthorised area,” Janeesh said.