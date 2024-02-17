Begin typing your search...
Kerala: Wild elephant attacks Maoist group in Kannur
A wild elephant attacked a group of Maoists in Kannur on Friday; however, members of the group survived the attack and escaped.
KANNUR: A wild elephant attacked a group of Maoists in Kannur on Friday; however, members of the group survived the attack and escaped. A person, who is suspected to be a Maoist and was injured in the attack, is now under police custody.
The police have gotten him admitted to the Kannur Government Medical College for treatment. A police investigation into the incident is currently underway.
Further details are awaited.
