Kerala: Training camp for compilation of ASI return for factories to be held on Dec 9

KOCHI: A one-day training camp for the Compilation of Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) Return for Factories will be held here on Monday.

ASI, the principal source of industrial statistics in India, is a statutory survey, and therefore it is mandatory for the factories under coverage to submit the 'Return' along with the 'Balance Sheet' and other relevant documents within the prescribed period after the receipt of notice issued by the Statistical Authority.

The ASI provides statistical information to assess and evaluate, objectively and realistically, the changes in the growth, composition and structure of the organised manufacturing sector.

The training camp for the factories participating in ASI 2023-24 will be held at Kendriya Bhavan, Kakkanad, Kochi, on December 9.

The National Statistics Office (NSO) Field Operation Division, Sub Regional Office, Kochi, is organising the training.