Kerala polls: Cong leader Chennithala wins by over 23,000 votes from Haripad

The data on the Election Commission (EC) website, after all 15 rounds of EVM votes were counted, showed that Chennithala secured 68,184 votes, which was 47.08 per cent of the votes polled in the constituency.

The senior Congress leader won with a margin of 23,377 votes against his nearest rival -- CPI's T T Jismon.

Chennithala is reportedly in the fray for the post of Kerala CM.