Kerala polls: Cong leader Chennithala wins by over 23,000 votes from Haripad

ALAPPUZHA: Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala won by over 23,000 votes against his nearest rival from CPI in the Haripad Assembly seat after 15 rounds of votes polled from there were counted, as per EC figures.
The data on the Election Commission (EC) website, after all 15 rounds of EVM votes were counted, showed that Chennithala secured 68,184 votes, which was 47.08 per cent of the votes polled in the constituency.
The senior Congress leader won with a margin of 23,377 votes against his nearest rival -- CPI's T T Jismon.
Chennithala is reportedly in the fray for the post of Kerala CM.
In 2021, Chennithala got a total of 72,768 votes (48.31 per cent of votes polled) and won with a margin of 13,666 votes, according to EC data.
In 2016, he got a total of 75,666 (51.05 per cent) and won with a margin of 18,605 votes, as per EC figures.