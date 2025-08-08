Kerala model molested on train, uses RailMadad app to get help within minutes

CHENNAI: A Kerala-based model and content creator, Varna Das, was molested while travelling on a train from Aluva to Kozhikode. She raised a complaint through the RailMadad app and was immediately assisted by the Railway Police, she said in an Instagram video.

The incident happened when the train was near Kuttippuram. A 65-year-old man who was travelling in the same coach allegedly tried to touch her inappropriately. While she immediately reacted and asked him to back off, they still had to share the same compartment. Co-passengers remained indifferent and offered no help.

Traumatised by the incident, she downloaded the RailMadad application and filed a complaint. She raised the issue at 11:12 and promptly got a call from authorities by 11:16. She did not specify whether the incident occurred during the day or night, in the social media post.

The police then boarded the train at the next station, Tirur. They stayed with her until Kozhikode, ensuring her safety and offering support. Officials also followed up with regular calls.

“Stand up for yourself, even if others don’t,” Varna Das said in the now-viral video. “If you travel by train regularly or alone, RailMadad is essential. The Railway Police are active and responsive. You’re not alone. Let’s look out for each other,” she added.