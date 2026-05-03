Kerala Assembly election results on May 4 after high-stakes triangular fight

The results are crucial for all three fronts as they seek to strengthen their position in the state’s evolving political landscape.

Kerala has a total of 2,71,42,952 voters, of whom 79.63 per cent cast their votes across 140 Assembly constituencies on April 9.

A total of 883 candidates contested the election for 140 seats in the state.

The office of the chief electoral officer said that all preparations for counting have been completed.

There are 140 counting centres across 43 locations, with the process scheduled to begin at 8 am on Monday.