Kejriwal's 'Aurangzeb' jibe at Modi: Union minister Bittu calls AAP supremo Ahmad Shah Abdali

Kejriwal slammed Modi over ED raids against Punjab Industries Minister Sanjeev Arora on Saturday, alleging a misuse of the central agency to scare AAP leaders into joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted the fresh searches against Arora and some others allegedly linked to him as part of an investigation into a newly-registered money-laundering case, officials said.

They said Arora's official residence in Chandigarh was among the five premises raided.

Talking to reporters here, Bittu hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and said Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann only remember the names of the Mughal rulers.