Kejriwal's 'Aurangzeb' jibe at Modi: Union minister Bittu calls AAP supremo Ahmad Shah Abdali

CHANDIGARH: After Arvind Kejriwal likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu called the AAP supremo Ahmad Shah Abdali on Saturday.
Kejriwal slammed Modi over ED raids against Punjab Industries Minister Sanjeev Arora on Saturday, alleging a misuse of the central agency to scare AAP leaders into joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted the fresh searches against Arora and some others allegedly linked to him as part of an investigation into a newly-registered money-laundering case, officials said.
They said Arora's official residence in Chandigarh was among the five premises raided.
Talking to reporters here, Bittu hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and said Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann only remember the names of the Mughal rulers.
"They remember the names of the Mughal rulers because their own work is like them," the minister of state for railways alleged.
He said everyone has read about Afghan ruler Abdali.
"But did anyone see him? Punjab saw Ahmad Shah Abdali again and that Ahmad Shah Abdali is Kejriwal," he alleged.
Bittu slammed the AAP government in Punjab for allegedly indulging in loot and plunder.
Hitting out at AAP leaders for linking the ED action with political motives of the BJP, he said wherever wrongdoing has been done, action will be taken.
Earlier in the day, in a post in Hindi on X, Kejriwal said, "Modiji has got daily ED raids started in Punjab soon after the Bengal polls concluded. Modiji has coerced Punjab in the last few years and ill-treated Punjabis by different means."
He then likened the prime minister to Aurangzeb.
"Punjab is the land of the gurus. Several hundred years ago, Aurangzeb seized control of many parts of the country through crime and oppression. Modiji too has deceitfully seized control of many parts of the country. After that, Aurangzeb arrived in Punjab. Modiji has now arrived in Punjab as well.
"Aurangzeb perpetrated great atrocities on the gurus. Modiji is also perpetrating atrocities on Punjabis. But the gurus confronted Aurangzeb through sacrifice and saved the people. Today, drawing inspiration from the gurus' sacrifice, Punjab will confront Modiji's atrocities and save the entire country from his oppression," Kejriwal said.
Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar said the ED raids against Arora pertained to corruption and corrupt practices.
Jakhar said Mann used to say that he will eliminate the "cancer of corruption", but instead of stopping it, he is backing those indulging in such practices.
Taking a swipe at the chief minister, he said if the AAP government was truly "kattar imandar" (hardcore honest), it would have acted against the alleged corruption, instead of defending those involved.
Jakhar said after the slogan of "Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas", the time for "Sabka Hisab" -- accountability for all -- has now arrived.
Bittu alleged that ministers, MLAs and officials in Punjab are repeatedly being caught in corruption cases and that the AAP government has turned the state into an "ATM" for corruption and exploitation.
He said when the AAP formed the government in Punjab, it had projected itself as a symbol of honesty and clean governance but today, several of its ministers and leaders are facing serious corruption allegations.
Bittu said the long list of ministers removed by the AAP government itself reflects the deep-rooted corruption within the administration.
He said the BJP is committed to resolving all major issues related to Punjab, including Chandigarh, river waters, the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) and matters concerning Sikh prisoners.
The BJP leader said just as the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution were abrogated and terrorism and Naxalism effectively tackled in the country, Punjab's issues too would be resolved under the saffron party's leadership.