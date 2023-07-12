Begin typing your search...

Kejriwal calls emergency meeting as Yamuna breaches danger mark

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Yamuna, Yamuna water level

ByPTIPTI|12 July 2023 8:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-07-12 08:31:01.0  )
Kejriwal calls emergency meeting as Yamuna breaches danger mark
X

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal 

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday called an emergency meeting as the Yamuna reached its highest level so far at 207.55 metres, posing a threat of floods in the city. The meeting will be held at the Delhi Secretariat where senior officers of all departments concerned will be present, said a Delhi government official.

Thousands of people have been evacuated and shifted to safer places due to rising level of the Yamuna river in the national capital.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind KejriwalArvind KejriwalYamunaYamuna water level
PTI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X