Kejriwal calls emergency meeting as Yamuna breaches danger mark

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday called an emergency meeting as the Yamuna reached its highest level so far at 207.55 metres, posing a threat of floods in the city. The meeting will be held at the Delhi Secretariat where senior officers of all departments concerned will be present, said a Delhi government official.

Thousands of people have been evacuated and shifted to safer places due to rising level of the Yamuna river in the national capital.