"Keenly monitoring the political scenario", says Chirag Paswan amid rift between JDU and RJD

PATNA: Amid the political turmoil in the state of Bihar and media reports of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar going to join the BJP led NDA, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan claimed that the final decision will be taken by both the BJP and LJP together.

LJP leader Chirag Paswan said that the NDA is keenly watching the political scenario in the state, and is conducting meetings to discuss the situation and act upon it.

"LJP (Ramvilas) is monitoring every second of the political scenario in the state. We even held a meeting yesterday to discuss the prevailing situation. The party has bestowed upon me, the responsibility to make decisions as far as the NDA alliance is concerned. We are cancelling plans for the next 2-3 days and going to Delhi. Whatever the decision will be, LJP and BJP will take it together. "

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party MP and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Sushil Kumar Modi on Friday said that doors are never closed "permanently" in politics.

"In yesterday's meeting, strategies for (the upcoming) Lok Sabha elections were discussed. But as far as Nitish Kumar and JD(U) are concerned, doors are never closed permanently in politics. Now our central leadership will decide whether the door will open or not," Sushil Modi told reporters before returning to Patna.

Earlier, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi said that the ruling Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) government will not last for long.

The HAM president said that by seeing the statements of his former ally and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, he had sensed earlier that there would be a change in the state.

"Recently I had said that there would be a change in Bihar after January 20 and the basis of this was Nitish Kumar's statement. He has said many things against RJD...On this basis, we said that the alliance would not work. Their alliance will not last for long. Nitish Kumar's dream of becoming PM has been shattered. Therefore, after breaking the alliance, he may contest the Lok Sabha elections independently or join the other alliance," Manjhi said.