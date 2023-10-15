KCR confident of retaining power in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao exuded confidence that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will once again come to power in Telangana.

Addressing the party candidates on Sunday, the BRS president gave them directions about the campaign and advised them to take all precautions while filing their nominations.

KCR also presented B forms to few candidates. He said B forms for 51 candidates were ready while the remaining candidates will be given the forms in a couple of days.

The BRS chief, who was away from the bustle of the election campaign for the last 15 days due to health issues, said the party had to change its candidates in a few constituencies due to unavoidable circumstances.

He said the aspirants who did not get the tickets should not be disappointed as they will be provided opportunities in the coming times.

KCR also said that it is the responsibility of the candidates to pacify the dissident leaders and take them along in the campaign.

He alleged that the opposition parties were conspiring to damage the prospects of BRS.

KCR, who had lunch with the party candidates, will later announce the party manifesto.

He will be addressing the first election meeting of BRS in Husnabad in Siddipet district on Sunday evening.

Over the next three days, the BRS chief will be addressing public meetings in various constituencies.

The BRS has already announced candidates for 115 out of 119 constituencies. The candidates for remaining seats are likely to be announced in a day or two.