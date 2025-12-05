Kashi Tamil chathiram’s 200-yr legacy of devotion lives on

VARANASI: In the heart of Kashi, where ancient chants rise with the morning mist from the Gangai, stands a 212-year-old symbol of Tamil devotion, the Sri Kasi Nattukottai Nagara Satram.

Established in 1813 by the Nattukottai Nagarathar (Chettiar) community, the chathiram remains a living bridge between Tamil Nadu and Kashi, preserving a legacy of service, cultural identity and unwavering service to Lord Kashi Vishwanath.

Speaking to DT Next, the chathiram’s manager, who preferred not to be named, said, “The Nattukottai Nagara Satram was formed in 1813 through the connection of the Kumaraswamy Mutt. Our elders travelled from Calcutta to Kashi solely to perform pujas to Bhagwan Kashi Vishwanathar. Earlier, we performed three poojas a day. Today we do one, but on Maha Shivratri, we continue the tradition of four kaala pooja. Even during the Second World War, our duties never stopped.”

For over two centuries, the

Profits earned by Chettiar community leaders in Burma and Calcutta were channelled into temple service in Kashi, establishing the chathiram in 1813

Chettiars have followed a disciplined ritual schedule inside the Kashi Vishwanath corridor: Mangala Aarti (3–4 am), Bhog Aarti (11 am–12 pm), and Singhara Aarti (8–10.30 pm).

Beyond the main shrine, the Satram performs poojas at the Vishalakshi (Annapoorani) Temple, Nageshwarar Temple and Paadhala Eswarar Temple, temples that hold deep roots in Tamil Saivite tradition. “Our seva is not just to Kashi Vishwanathar. We perform poojas to Visalakshi, Nageshwarar and Paadhala Eswarar as part of our centuries-old commitment, “the manager added.

In its early decades, the chathiram offered annadhanam, pujas and lodging entirely free of cost. But rising operational demands have required a shift to a modest revenue model.

“Earlier, everything was free. Now we survive through what we earn from guests who stay here and from the sale of theertham, rudrakshas and holy items. That is how we continue our annadhanam and pujas, “he said.

Pilgrims staying at the chathiram receive simple vegetarian meals, charged at Rs 240 per person per day. Devotees may stay up to six days, but only families or groups are permitted, not individuals. The chathiram also prepares holy items such as Triveni Sangam Theertham, Theertha Sombu, vibhuti, honey, panchamirtham, arugampul and eight other offerings, totalling 14 traditional items.

Historical accounts maintained by the chathiram noted that profits earned by Chettiars in Burma and Calcutta were channelled into temple service. Their journey eventually brought them to Kashi, where they institutionalised their devotional responsibilities through a formal trust. Today, the Managing Society, led by President Lena Narayanan, Vice Presidents KR Veerappan and PLM Muthiah Chettiyar, and Secretary S Kathiresan Chettiyar, oversees the administration. The premises also house the ancient Nagareshwarar Temple, which recently completed its Kumbabishekam on December 1, drawing hundreds of Tamil devotees. For many Tamil visitors, the Satram remains the preferred refuge in Kashi. “I chose it for its Chettinad-style architecture, food and well-kept traditions, said Elakkiya, a devotee.