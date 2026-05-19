Karnataka elephant clash: Jumbo succumbs to injuries

The incident occurred at the Dubare camp in Karnataka's Kodagu district on May 18, they said.

During the fight, Marthanda sustained severe injuries to the stomach and legs and was being treated at a hospital. However, the elephant succumbed to the injuries today, a senior forest official said.

A post-mortem is being conducted, following which it will be ascertained if there was any damage to internal organs and the exact cause of death, he said.