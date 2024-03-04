Kalpana Soren to enter ‘public life’ on Monday

RANCHI: Kalpana Soren, wife of jailed former chief minister Hemant Soren, has announced her decision to enter ‘public life’ during Jharkhand Mukti Morcha’s (JMM) foundation day programme in Giridih on Monday.

She cited the demands of the people of Jharkhand for the decision. The party has decided to observe its 51st foundation day as ‘Aakrosh Diwas’. Kalpana on Sunday sought blessings from her father-in-law and JMM supremo Shibu Soren, and mother-in-law Roopi. She also met her husband.