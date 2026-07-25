Jyotika backs anti-NEET protests, demands Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

The actor shared her message on Instagram as demonstrations against NEET continue across several parts of the country. In recent days, student organisations and youth groups have staged protests in New Delhi and Chennai, calling for the abolition of NEET and seeking accountability from the Union government over the alleged question paper leak and examination-related controversies.

The protests gained momentum after thousands of students and members of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) participated in the 'Sansad Chalo' Parliament march in New Delhi earlier this week. The demonstration witnessed heavy police deployment, with several protesters and opposition leaders being detained after attempting to march towards Parliament. The incident has drawn criticism from political leaders, film personalities and social activists across the country.

In Tamil Nadu, student unions and various organisations have also been holding demonstrations over the past few days, reiterating the long-standing demand to scrap NEET. Several public figures have since expressed support for the student-led movement.