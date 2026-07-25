Jyotika backs anti-NEET protests, demands Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

CHENNAI: Actor Jyotika has extended her support to the nationwide protests against the NEET examination, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and voicing solidarity with students protesting over the alleged irregularities surrounding the national medical entrance test.
The actor shared her message on Instagram as demonstrations against NEET continue across several parts of the country. In recent days, student organisations and youth groups have staged protests in New Delhi and Chennai, calling for the abolition of NEET and seeking accountability from the Union government over the alleged question paper leak and examination-related controversies.
The protests gained momentum after thousands of students and members of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) participated in the 'Sansad Chalo' Parliament march in New Delhi earlier this week. The demonstration witnessed heavy police deployment, with several protesters and opposition leaders being detained after attempting to march towards Parliament. The incident has drawn criticism from political leaders, film personalities and social activists across the country.
In Tamil Nadu, student unions and various organisations have also been holding demonstrations over the past few days, reiterating the long-standing demand to scrap NEET. Several public figures have since expressed support for the student-led movement.
In her Instagram post, Jyotika wrote, "Dharmendra Pradhan, step down; resign. I stand with the students and the future of our nation, committed to a democratic India and educational reform."
She praised the younger generation for speaking up on issues affecting education and democracy.
"To the Gen-Z generation—uninhibited and transparent—we are proud of you," she said.
The actor also thanked the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), saying the movement had demonstrated the importance of unity in raising public issues.
"Thank you, CJP; you have proven that we are India only when we stand united," she wrote.
Jyotika also mentioned education reform activist Sonam Wangchuk and CJP leaders Abhijit Dipke and Saurav Das, describing them as role models for the younger generation.
"As mothers, we wish to raise our children to be like you. Thank you, CJP, for making us fearless," she added.
Her statement comes as support for the anti-NEET movement continues to grow, with politicians, actors, education activists and student groups demanding reforms to the examination system and greater accountability from the Union government.