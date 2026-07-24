Doing this for my conscience: Prakash Raj on solidarity with student protests

'For my conscience'

Speaking to reporters at Jantar Mantar, Prakash Raj said that he is there for himself and his contribution to the nation is minuscule in comparison to what leaders like BR Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh and Mahatma Gandhi have done. "You cannot lose integrity. People ask who I am doing all this for. I am not doing this for the nation, I am doing it for myself," he said.

He added that he is not afraid, for he stands with the truth. "I don't want to die before my death. One should be afraid of lying; why should there be fear in speaking the truth," he asked. "And, what should one be afraid of? This is not what Bhagat Singh taught us," he said.