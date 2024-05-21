JP Nadda holds massive roadshow in Haryana's Rohtak

ROHTAK: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda held an impressive roadshow in Rohtak district, Haryana, on Tuesday.

This rally took place a day after the completion of the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polls, aiming to muster support for BJP candidate Arvind Sharma.

The roadshow, marked by a large turnout, saw enthusiastic supporters moving alongside Nadda's procession, waving BJP flags.

JP Nadda, along with Arvind Sharma, greeted the crowd from a specially designed vehicle equipped with a protective shed to combat the intense heat. Nadda was seen showering flowers upon the supporters, further energizing the crowd.

The sitting MP and BJP Candidate from Rohtak Lok Sabha seat Arvind Sharma was also present at the rally.

Against BJP's Arvind Sharma from this seat Congress has fielded Deepender Singh Hooda.

Earlier, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said that the people of the state want to make Narendra Modi Prime Minister for a third term as the policies of double engine government have reached everyone.

"From the past 10 years, the policies of double-engine government have reached everyone. People want to make Narendra Modi Prime Minister for a third term," Saini told reporters here.

In Haryana, the Congress and the AAP will fight in alliance, with the Congress contesting nine Lok Sabha constituencies while one seat from Kurukshetra has been given to the AAP.

The Lok Sabha elections for the 10 parliamentary constituencies of Haryana are going to be held in a single phase on May 25.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in the state, the BJP swept the state, capturing all 10 seats. In the 2014 elections, the BJP won 7 seats, while the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) won 2 seats and the Congress secured only one seat.