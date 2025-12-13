Join Kerala High Court by December 20, President directs Justice Nisha Banu

CHENNAI: The President of India has directed Justice J Nisha Banu to assume charge at the Kerala High Court on or before December 20. It may be noted that she has been on a long leave since the Centre had notified her transfer from the Madras High Court to the Kerala High Court on October 14.

On August 26, the Supreme Court collegium recommended the transfer of Justice J Nisha Banu, a senior judge of the Madras High Court, to the Kerala High Court. Based on this recommendation, the Union Ministry of Law and Justice approved the transfer and issued the order accordingly. Subsequently, on October 13, it was announced that she had been transferred to the Kerala High Court.

However, reports later emerged stating that Justice Nisha Banu had not assumed charge at the Kerala High Court to date and had been on leave since October 14, without discharging any judicial functions.

A group of lawyers raised strong objections, while others had come out in support of Justice Nisha Banu, urging the government to consider her seniority.

In this backdrop, the President, after consultations with the Collegium, issued a notification stating that Justice Nisha Banu has been directed to assume charge at the Kerala High Court on or before December 20.