Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden host Modi at private White House dinner

WASHINGTON: United States President Joe Biden on Wednesday (local time) hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an intimate dinner at the White House, a day before the high-profile state dinner.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and his US counterpart Jake Sullivan are also attending the dinner, which featured the President's favourite foods- pasta and ice cream.

Earlier on Wednesday the President of the United States and the First Lady received Prime Minister Modi at the White House in Washington DC on his arrival of the second leg of his official state visit.

PM Modi's motorcade pulled up in the South Portico around 7:36 pm (local time). US President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden welcomed him.

The camaraderie between leaders was visible as they seen laughing and engaged in conversation.

The first couple presented Prime Minister Modi with a handmade, antique American book galley from the early 20th Century among other gifts.

PM Modi also presented the Bidens with gifts that included a special Mysore sandalwood box handcrafted by a master craftsman from Rajasthan and containing a silver idol of Lord Ganesha.

At the intimate dinner, the trio enjoyed a musical tribute to the regions of India, performed by youth dancers from Studio Dhoom, a DMV-based Indian dance studio that helps connect a new generation to the vibrant culture of Indian dance, according to the White House.

PM Modi took to Twitter to thank US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden for hosting him at the White House.

I thank @POTUS @JoeBiden and @FLOTUS @DrBiden for hosting me at the White House today. We had a great conversation on several subjects. pic.twitter.com/AUahgV6ebM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 22, 2023

Prior to the visit to the White House, PM Modi met Gary E Dickerson, the President and CEO of Applied Materials, Sanjay Mehrotra, President-CEO of Micron Technology and H Lawrence Culp Jr, Chairman and CEO, of General Electic and CEO of General Electic Aerospace.

PM Modi, who arrived in Washington DC on Wednesday, started his day by attending the 'Skilling for Future' event where he said that India and the United States partnership will serve as the driving engine behind sustainable and inclusive global growth.

"To maintain growth momentum, India and the US need a pipeline of talent. On the one hand, the US has top-class educational institutions and advanced technologies. On the other hand, India has the world's biggest youth factory. That is why, I believe that the India-US partnership will prove to be the engine of sustainable and inclusive global growth," he added.

Highlighting the initiatives taken by the Indian government to secure a bright future for students such as implementing the New Education Policy and integrating education and skilling. Speaking about the work that the Indian government did for the bright future of the students, PM Modi stated that they have brought the New Education Policy and integrated education and skilling.

PM Modi urged American students to come to India and said that hundreds of United States teachers are already in India, participating in a tech partnership.