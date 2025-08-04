JMM founder Shibu Soren dies at 81

RANCHI: JMM founder Shibu Soren died on Monday, his son and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said.

The death of the 81-year-old leader marks the end of a political era that saw the tribal movement rise to national prominence.

Shibu Soren, a former chief minister of the eastern state, was undergoing treatment at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi for over a month for kidney-related problems.

"Respected Dishom Guruji has left us all... I have become 'shunya' (zero) today," Hemant Soren posted on X.

Shibu Soren had been undergoing treatment at the hospital since June 19 under the care of Dr A K Bhalla, Senior Consultant, Nephrology.

Dr Bhalla said Shibu Soren was declared dead at 8.56 am.

"He was suffering from kidney ailments, and had suffered a stroke a month and a half back. He was on life support for the last one month," the doctor said.

"Despite the best efforts of our multidisciplinary medical team, Shibu Soren passed away peacefully on August 4, 2025, with his family by his bedside," the hospital said in a statement.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, his loved ones and the people of Jharkhand in this moment of grief and loss of a very popular mass leader," the hospital statement added.

Shibu Soren had been the leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha for the past 38 years and is recognised as the party's founding patron.

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar and leaders cutting across party lines condoled the death of the JMM patriarch.

"The demise of former chief minister and Rajya Sabha MP Dishom Guru Shibu Soren ji is extremely sad and painful. He was a strong voice of tribal identity and rights. His contribution to society will remain unforgettable. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family," Gangwar posted on X.

Congress leader and former state president Rajesh Thakur termed it an irreparable loss.

"He was instrumental behind the creation of a separate Jharkhand. He was the voice of the poor, Dalit and the people of the state. Jharkhand suffers from an irreparable loss today," Thakur said.