Janmashtami: Kerala CM describes Lord Krishna as symbol of compassion

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday extended Janmashtami greetings to the people of the state and described Lord Krishna as a symbol of compassion.

Devotees cherish Lord Sri Krishna as a symbol of dharma, mercy, and compassion against adharmas (injustice), he said in a Facebook post.

''May this Sri Krishna Jayanthi reinforce the message of spreading the light of love and happiness. Best wishes to all,'' the Left veteran added.