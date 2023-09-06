Begin typing your search...

ByPTIPTI|6 Sep 2023 7:54 AM GMT
Janmashtami: Kerala CM describes Lord Krishna as symbol of compassion
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. 

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday extended Janmashtami greetings to the people of the state and described Lord Krishna as a symbol of compassion.

Devotees cherish Lord Sri Krishna as a symbol of dharma, mercy, and compassion against adharmas (injustice), he said in a Facebook post.

''May this Sri Krishna Jayanthi reinforce the message of spreading the light of love and happiness. Best wishes to all,'' the Left veteran added.

NationalJanmashtamiKerala Chief Minister Pinarayi VijayanPinarayi VijayanJanmashtami greetingsLord Sri KrishnaSri Krishna Jayanthi
PTI

