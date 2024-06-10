Jammu terror attack: Four victims, including toddler hailed from Jaipur

JAIPUR: Four out of the ten pilgrims who died in a terrorist attack in Jammu on Sunday were from Jaipur, said police officials on Monday.

The deceased from Jaipur have been identified as Rajendra Saini, his wife Mamta Saini, Pooja Saini and her two-year-old son Livansh Saini.

Pooja’ husband Pawan has sustained grave injuries in the attack and he is undergoing medical treatment in hospital.

While Rajendra was a textile trader in Jaipur, Pawan owns an eMitra kiosk.

Jaipur District Collector, Prakash Rajpurohit said that discussions were underway to bring back the remains of the deceased to Jaipur.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister, Bhajanlal Sharma expressed his condolences on Monday.

He posted on his X handle, “The news of the death of four civilians of Jaipur District in the cowardly attack on a pilgrim bus in Jammu and Kashmir is sad.

“Instructions have been given to the senior officials of Rajasthan government to immediately coordinate with the officials of Jammu and Kashmir and the local administration to deliver the mortal remains to the families of the deceased.”

“May Lord Shri Ram provide peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery to the injured. Our government stands with full commitment with those affected by the attack in this difficult time,” he said and tagged Rajasthan CMO in the X post.

Meanwhile, former CM Ashok Gehlot said, “It has been reported that four devotees from Rajasthan have died in this attack. I pray to God for peace to the souls of all the deceased and to give courage to their families. I hope that the Rajasthan government will provide all possible help to the families of the deceased.”