Jagan banking on irregularities in polls, says Chandrababu

AMARAVATI: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu has said that since Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has no faith in his own five-year rule, he has chosen irregularities as the last weapon in the elections due to be held on May 13.

Jagan has completely lost people's trust and support and hence he is totally banking on manipulations in these elections, Chandrababu Naidu said on Wednesday.

The TDP chief made an appeal to the people to come forward to defeat the YSR Congress which has totally destroyed the state.

"Every person should come forward to implement the electoral norms effectively and should take it as a responsibility," he said.

The former Andhra Pradesh chief minister appealed to all people to download the C-Vigil app through which they can complain to the Election Commission about money distribution to the voters, government employees violating the guidelines and the parties resorting to misinformation campaigns.

Through the C-Vigil app, anyone can easily take such issues to the notice of the Election Commission through which everyone can help conduct the elections transparently, he added.

If a citizen makes a complaint through C-Vigil, the poll panel should act immediately, the TDP supremo said, and also made an appeal to every individual in the state to immediately download the app and utilise the technology in implementing the norms.

Maintaining that the TDP, the Jana Sena and the BJP have already started fighting against the atrocities of the YSR Congress, he said that he wants the people too to become partners in this exercise.

Chandrababu Naidu felt that irregularities in elections can be checked more efficiently if people too take part in it.

Since the youth are the worst sufferers of Jagan Mohan Reddy's 'reverse rule', they should now elect efficient leadership for their future, Chandrababu Naidu said.

Simultaneous elections to the 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly and all 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state are scheduled on May 13.