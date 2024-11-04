J-K Assembly to hold first session today, after 6 years; Speaker's election to take place

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Monday will hold its first session after a gap of six years. The election of the Speaker of the Assembly is the first listed transaction of the business of the session. After the Speaker's election, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will address the House.

The National Conference held a meeting of its legislature party and alliance partners, including MLAs of the Congress, in Srinagar on Sunday evening.

"This was an introductory meeting. We had a little discussion. In the Assembly Session tomorrow, the Speaker will be elected. There is the LG's address. We will see what happens tomorrow," Jammu and Kashmir Congress President Tariq Hamid Karra told reporters after attending the meeting.

Senior NC leader and MLA Abdul Rahim Rather's name has been proposed for the Speaker's post, while the BJP, which has 28 MLAs, has proposed the name of MLA Narender Singh for the post of Deputy Speaker. The first session will conclude on November 8.

Besides the L-G's address, there will be obituary references for former legislators who passed away since the last session of the erstwhile J-K Assembly on November 5.

A discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the L-G's address will be held on November 6 and 7. In the last Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election, the Congress-National Conference alliance won 49 seats out of 90.

The BJP won 29 seats in the election The Assembly election was held after a gap of 10 years and since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. NC leader Omar Abdullah was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir on September 16.