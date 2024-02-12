"Its ideology is bankrupt, anti-national": Jyotiraditya Scindia slams Congress

GWALIOR: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has termed the ideology of Congress as being "bankrupt" and "anti-national." The lastest attack came at an event where the Congress leader Ajay Pal Yadav, the brother of Guna MP K P Yadav, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party during Scindia's visit to Gwalior on Sunday.

Scindia told ANI, "The ideology of Congress is bankrupt...anti-national... On one hand, Congress follows a policy of appeasement, while on the other hand, the BJP follows a policy of satisfaction under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi..."

"Today we are very happy. Ajay Pal ji has rejoined the family of the BJP. I am certain that under the leadership of PM Modi, BJP Chief JP Nadda and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, we will reach to new heights of development," he added.

Lashing out at the Congress for not attending the Ram Mandir event, the Minister of Civil Aviation said, "I believe that the public will respond to this. (when it comes to voting at the time of the Lok Sabha election).

Highlighting the achievements of the government in the last ten years, he said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is burning midnight oil for ensuring the benefits of central schemes reach the doorsteps of beneficiaries."

Under the Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, 80 crore people benefited, he mentioned. He also spoke about the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. During his visit, he also addressed the tribal society in Ghatogaon.

During his address, Office of the Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia posted on X, "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's army had many brave tribal commanders who made supreme sacrifice for the country. Therefore, I say that I have blood relations with the tribal community."

During his stay in Gwalior, he also paid tribute to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, by garlanding his statue on his death anniversary and visited Shabari Mata's ashram in Ghatigaon village in Gwalior district.

