Isolated heavy downpour in parts of Kerala as monsoon sets in

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the monsoon landing in Kerala on Thursday, parts of the state received isolated heavy rainfall with yellow alert being issued in nine districts of the state and orange alert in one.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Kozhikode district for the day. An orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm.

The onset of monsoon in Kerala was announced earlier in the day by the IMD which said it was delayed by a week.

However, experts are of the view that delay in onset of monsoon in Kerala is not a matter of concern as it is not the first time and expressed hope that the rains in the next 2-3 weeks would make up for the deficit at the beginning.

Sekhar Lukose Kuriakose, Member Secretary of the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), said the monsoon has just set in the State and “we have to wait and see how it unfolds”. “We hope the rain will catch up and whatever deficit has occurred due to the delay, will be compensated in the next 2-3 weeks,” he added.