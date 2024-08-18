Iron grip has clearly rusted and rusted terribly: BJP chief Nadda slams Bengal govt

NEW DELHI: BJP president JP Nadda on Sunday slammed the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal as anti-women, anti-youth and anti-democracy as protests continued over the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata.

He said in a post on X, "The chief minister has failed the people of the state, presiding over an administration which has looted with impunity. The iron grip has clearly rusted and rusted terribly."

Students of different medical colleges took out a procession in Kolkata on Sunday, demanding justice for the trainee doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.