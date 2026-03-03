National

Iran-Israel conflict:CBSE postpones board exams scheduled on March 5, 6 in Middle East

The new dates will be announced later, and for further exams, the situation will be reviewed on March 5, Bhardwaj added
Updated on

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday postponed the class 10 and 12 board exams scheduled for March 5 and 6 in the Middle East region amid the Iran-Israel conflict, officials said.

US Embassy in Saudi Arabia hit with Iranian drones as American and Israeli attacks on Iran escalate

"Due to the current situation in parts of the Middle East---Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE, the board has decided to postpone class 10, 12 exams on March 5 (Thursday) and March 6 (Friday)," said CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

The new dates will be announced later, and for further exams, the situation will be reviewed on March 5, Bhardwaj added.

On Sunday, the board had postponed the exam scheduled on March 2 in the region.

As Mideast conflict widens, US says attacks on Iran will last weeks and intensify

This comes as the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in a major attack on Iran launched by Israel and the United States on Saturday. His death was confirmed on Sunday.

US President Donald Trump said the heavy and pinpoint bombing of Iran would continue through the week or as long as necessary.

