US Embassy in Saudi Arabia hit with Iranian drones as American and Israeli attacks on Iran escalate

The attack from two drones on the US Embassy in Riyadh caused a “limited fire” and minor damage, according to Saudi Arabia's Defence Ministry, which did not release further details. It follows an attack the day before on the US Embassy in Kuwait.

The expansion of Iranian retaliation across the Gulf and the intensity of the Israeli and American attacks, the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the lack of any apparent exit plan portend a possible prolonged conflict with far-reaching consequences.

Many countries deemed safe havens in the Mideast have been hit by Iran in retaliation for the US and Israeli strikes, with recent targets including two Amazon data centers in the United Arab Emirates and a drone impact near another in Bahrain that caused damage, the company said Tuesday.

Iran has also hit energy facilities in Qatar and Saudi Arabia, and attacked several ships Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which a fifth of all oil traded passes, sending global oil and natural gas prices soaring.