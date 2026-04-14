IPL 2026: Parag says RR undone by "mix of variables" against SRH

After an underwhelming display with the ball, it was a rare collective failure of Rajasthan's explosive top order, comprising Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Dhruv Jurel as SRH handed the Royals' a 57-run hammering here on Monday.

"I think it was a mix of everything. I felt we were a little surprised by what the pace of the ball was when it left the hand and how it came off the wicket," Parag said at the post match press conference.

"...I think Vaibhav expected it a little quicker, came a little stickier. Same for Dhruv, nipped back in. Jaiswal, he hits that 9 out of 10 times and that stopped.