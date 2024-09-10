Begin typing your search...

    Internet services suspended in entire Manipur for five days amid student agitation

    The decision was taken to curb the use of social media for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video, the state home department said in a notification.

    ByPTIPTI|10 Sep 2024 11:36 AM GMT
    Internet services suspended in entire Manipur for five days amid student agitation
    X

    Security personnel stand in Imphal district (PTI)

    IMPHAL: The Manipur government on Tuesday suspended internet services in the entire state for five days amid intensified agitation by students.

    The decision was taken to curb the use of social media for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video, the state home department said in a notification.

    "Temporary suspension/curbing of internet and mobile data services including Lease Lines, VSATs, broadbands and VPN services (were ordered) in the territorial jurisdiction of the state of Manipur for five days with effect from 3 PM of September 10 to till 3 PM of September 15," the notification said.

    Security forces fired tear gas shells on Tuesday as student and women demonstrators clashed with them during the agitators' attempt to march towards the Raj Bhavan to press for their demands for removal of the DGP and the security advisor to the Manipur government, officials said.

    ManipurRaj Bhavaninternetmanipur voilenceNarendra Modi
    PTI

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick