Injured tusker responds positively to special treatment, and shows remarkable recovery

A limping wild elephant was discovered near Ahutoli, close to the Kandali Reserve Forest in Nagaon district around early November.

ByANIANI|9 Dec 2023 12:00 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-12-09 12:00:56.0  )
Wild tusker undergoing treatment (ANI)

ASSAM: A team of veterinary doctors and forest officials are engaged in the treatment of an injured elephant in Assam's Nagaon district, which has undergone a remarkable recovery in the last couple of weeks. According to the forest officials, a limping wild elephant was discovered near Ahutoli, close to the Kandali Reserve Forest in Nagaon district around early November.

Sources reveal that the forest personnel, including officer, Khanikar, cared for the injured elephant around the clock for over two weeks, providing sustenance and medication without resorting to tranquilisers.

"The injured elephant was taking shelter in a waterbody in the area. We have been treating the elephant since the first week of November. First, the elephant was sighted at the Ahutoli area and treatment is going on," said a forest official of Nagaon district.

Today, a team from the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) of Panbari in Kaziranga National Park has come here and monitored the wild jumbo," added the forest official.

ANI

