Injured jumbo tranquilised, shifted to rehabilitation centre in Kerala

THRISSUR: An injured wild elephant, which was found roaming in Athirappally forest with severe head injuries, was tranquilised on Wednesday and shifted to an animal rehabilitation center in Kodanad for treatment.

The jumbo was spotted moving with another tusker, and it was darted after the other elephant was driven away, forest officials said.

Three trained kumki elephants were also engaged in the over two-hour-long tranquilising mission, which began by 7.15 am.

Television footage showed a team of forest officials, led by Chief Veterinary Officer Arun Zachariah, closely monitoring the elephant's movements. Shortly after being darted, the elephant collapsed, raising concerns among wildlife personnel and onlookers.

However, the elephant was revived with the help of the kumki elephants, and the forest officials administered first aid and care.

Though it was still under sedation, the elephant was shifted to the animal ambulance with the support of kumkies and transported to the rehabilitation centre in Kodanad, sources added.

Later, Zachariah told reporters here that it was too early to comment on the injured elephant's condition.

"The animal is still in sedation. We can say anything about its health condition only after it regains consciousness," he said.