Initiative aimed at empowering communities against misinformation launched

NEW DELHI: Data LEADS, a digital media and information initiative, said it has launched a pan-India programme aimed at empowering individuals and communities in building resilience against misinformation.

Supported by the Google News Initiative, the programme called 'FactShala' aims to foster critical thinking skills and institutionalise a media literacy initiative in different regions and zones of India.

This network will spearhead various student-led activities, including the creation of weekly videos and explainers, newsletters, blogs, hackathons, quizzes, and other engaging initiatives, a statement by DataLeads said.

These activities will play a pivotal role in equipping students with the skills needed to critically evaluate online information and identify reliable sources amidst the vast sea of digital content, it said.

Six universities and colleges from five zones are being selected to lead this programme in their own regions, a statement by DataLeads said.

Mudra Institute of Communications Ahmedabad (MICA), Jagran Lakecity University Bhopal and Indian Institute of Journalism & New Media (IIJNM) Bangalore are the first three centres to come on board for this initiative, it said.

''Recognising the crucial role of youth in shaping India's future, there is a pressing need to enhance their information literacy skills,'' DataLEADS founder and CEO Syed Nazakat said.

''The FactShala Zonal Hub represents a pioneering effort to institutionalise media literacy activities in collaboration with participating educational institutes,'' Nazakat said in a statement.

Under the programme, the participating institutes will be encouraged to develop innovative approaches and interventions, thereby nurturing a student media literacy network within their respective campuses, according to the statement.