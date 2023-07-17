Begin typing your search...

Influential OBC leader OP Rajbhar joins NDA

A former BJP ally, the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) founder had joined hands with the Samajwadi Party during the 2022 assembly election.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|16 July 2023 10:34 PM GMT
Influential OBC leader OP Rajbhar joins NDA
NEW DELHI: In a boost to the BJP in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, OBC leader Om Prakash Rajbhar announced his return to the National Democratic Alliance on Sunday following a meeting with Amit Shah.

A former BJP ally, the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) founder had joined hands with the Samajwadi Party during the 2022 assembly election. Wooing back Rajbhar, who has a huge influence among the Rajbhar community, will help the saffron party to strengthen its bases in UP, which has 80 LS seats.

NationBJP in Uttar PradeshOm Prakash RajbharRajbhar communitySuheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) founder80 LS seats
DTNEXT Bureau

