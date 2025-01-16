India's space programme achieves historic milestone with successful docking: President Murmu

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said India's space programme achieved a historic milestone with the successful docking of the two satellites and congratulated ISRO and its scientists for boosting the country's space capabilities.

"India is the fourth nation to have demonstrated space docking capability. This achievement paves the way for India's future endeavours in space exploration such as Chandrayaan-4, India's planned space station and Gaganyaan," she said in a post on X.

Space agency Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully performed the docking of satellites as part of the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX), a crucial step towards several future missions, including the setting up of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station.

"India's space programme achieves historic milestone with the successful docking of the two satellites launched under Space Docking Experiment, SpaDeX!," Murmu said.

Congratulations to ISRO and the entire scientists and engineers communities of the country for boosting India's space capabilities, the president added.